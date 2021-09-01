A Massachusetts town claims it has no authority to fire a police officer who kept a Hitler photograph in his locker for decades.

According to the Berkshire Eagle in Massachusetts, Williamstown Select Board Chair Andrew Hogeland wrote a letter to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, stating that while the photo in Officer Craig Eichhammer’s locker is “highly offensive,” the board does not have the authority to fire him.

“While we understand the sorrow and concern that some of our residents feel in advocating for termination, our understanding of the facts and applicable legislation is that the Select Board has no jurisdiction to reverse or amend those decisions,” Hogeland stated in the letter. “There is no doubt in our minds: displaying a portrait of Hitler in a police locker is improper and highly disrespectful to the community. He claimed that it was given to him as a joke about 20 years ago in reference to a departing colleague who had a Hitler-like hairstyle and mustache.”

The “Select Board deems the hanging of the Hitler photo on a patrolman’s locker to be reprehensible and we have condemned it,” Hogeland said in another letter to the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP.

“Under the rules of our town charter and prevailing law, the Select Board does not have” the authority to fire the officer, the letter added.

The previous Williamstown town manager and current interim town manager, as well as the former police chief and current interim police chief, have all reviewed the facts of the case and “determined that firing is not an appropriate response,” according to the letter.

Officials from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP both called for Eichhammer to be fired in July, according to the Berkshire Eagle.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law issued a letter to the town’s Select Board on July 30, comparing the officer’s decision to exhibit the Hitler photograph to what “neo-Nazis and other hate groups” do.

