A Maryland man is accused of threatening to set fire to Anthony Fauci and his family.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious diseases expert who heads the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases [NIAID], is the target of a federal investigation after a 56-year-old Maryland man named Thomas Connally allegedly sent death threats to him. Connally allegedly threatened to set fire to Fauci’s family.

Connally of Greenbelt, Maryland, allegedly emailed seven murder threats to Dr. Fauci between December 2020 and July 2021, according to legal officials. Connally allegedly used an encrypted email account to send the threats.

According to WJZ-TV, Connally allegedly said in an email that Fauci and his family should be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and burned on fire.”

According to The Daily Beast, Connally’s other purported emails to Fauci labeled him a “sickening, compromised satanic freemason criminal” and a “disgusting piece of elf garbage.” He allegedly threatened Fauci that he would be “hunted, tormented, beaten, and enslaved,” with every bone in his “disgusting elf head” broken. Fauci’s wife and daughters will also be shot in “their nasty pig snouts while you watch,” he added.

Connally allegedly sent four death threats to Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, within the same time period, according to the Maryland State Attorney’s Office.

Connally allegedly responded to Collins, “Drop the ‘mandated vaccine’ rhetoric, maggot, or you’re getting 6 mandatory shots in your worthless satanist f**got skull.” “You sick little fk, you and your cronies [Bill] Gates and [George] Soros as well. “I’m going to knock every tooth out of your fgot skull.”

Collins is a man who is married to a woman, thus it’s unclear if the usage of the word “f**got” is meant as an anti-gay slur. The mention of Soros and Gates could be a reference to a conspiracy belief that both billionaires aided in the creation of the COVID-19 epidemic for financial gain.

For allegedly making threats against a federal officer, Connally now faces up to ten years in federal prison. He could face an additional five years in prison if he is found guilty of sending an interstate message containing a threat of harm.

Fauci gained to notoriety after joining then-President Donald Trump’s White House coronavirus working committee in April 2020. The White House assigned him a security detail in response to “increasing threats to his personal safety” from enthusiastic supporters and enemies, according to The Washington Post.

