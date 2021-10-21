A ‘Martian’ parasite disguised as a fish tongue has been discovered in a Texas park.

Some Texans have learned about the existence of a common parasite that replaces the tongues of fish thanks to a message made online by Galveston Island State Park.

The parasite, which the park jokingly dubbed a “Martian,” was inspired by a scene from the famous sci-fi film Alien. The parasite, which is found in a variety of fish species, enters the mouth of the fish and causes the tongue to degenerate before completely replacing it and living out its life as the animal’s organ.

The park posted on Facebook, “MARTIAN SPOTTED AS GALVESTON ISLAND PARK.” “OK, so it’s not really a ghost, but it’s still creepy.” “A parasitic isopod known as a tongue-eating louse lives within the mouth of this Atlantic Croaker. This parasite detaches the fish’s tongue, attaches itself to the fish’s mouth, and takes over the function of the fish’s tongue. The parasite then feeds on the mucus produced by the fish. It’s also the only known instance of a parasite replacing a host’s organ in a functioning manner.” “It doesn’t harm the fish or humans,” they said, reassuringly.

“Tongue-eating louse or’snapper-choking isopod’ are rather prevalent among some kinds of fish, such Atlantic croaker (as depicted), spotted seatrout, and a few species of snapper,” says Coastal Fisheries Science Director Mark Fisher.

“These crustaceans are isopods, and they’re linked to the pill bugs (also known as rolly-polies) that you could discover in your yard. Peering into a fish’s mouth and seeing another set of eyes staring out at you can be startling “he stated

Fisher also stated that he has yet to see one in a Texas spotted seatrout, flounder, or red drum.

The parasite sucking on the blood causes “disorganization and regression of the connective tissue and cartilage” of the tongue, according to study by the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists. The tongue degenerates further as a result of the “decreased blood circulation at the place of attachment.”

The parasite then uses hook-like pereopods to attach itself to the things left in place before effectively acting as the fish’s tongue.

The tongue-eating louse is also thought to be a protandrous hermaphrodite, switching from male to female in the fish’s buccal cavity.

The parasite has stunned Texans online, with some even claiming to have halted it. This is a condensed version of the information.