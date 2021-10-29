A man’s ingenious scheme allows him to eat all of his meals for the entire year for only $150.

When it comes to saving money, everyone appears to have their own tricks—especially as a young adult. When it comes to saving money, customers have a variety of options, from apps to coupon clipping to cashback reward cards.

A man in California devised a money-saving scheme that is both inventive and entertaining.

Dylan, an anonymous male, told MEL magazine that he began utilizing Six Flags Great Adventures’ Meal Pass for his daily meals in 2014.

He told the newspaper, “You can pay roughly $150 for unrestricted, year-round entry to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day.” “You could have lunch and dinner there every day if you timed it perfectly.” As an intern, he started this custom because his office was only a few minutes away from the park, and he could see the coasters from his window.

“I don’t think I ever went to the grocery store that first year,” he added. “I planned it so that I could go during my lunch break, return to work, and then stop for supper on my way home.” Dylan has paid off his student loans, purchased a home, and married after seven years of doing this.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, located near Los Angeles, offers a variety of season pass and add-on options for park visitors.

For $109.99, a two-meal season dining pass includes two meals, a snack, and drinks for each visit; taxes and fees add up to just over $122 each year.

The 2022 season passes, which go on sale now and are valid for the whole 2022 season, cost $94.99 and include unrestricted entrance to the park, Hurricane Harbor, the water park, and parking. The meal pass, however, is not included in this pass and must be purchased separately.

The cost of a day pass is $45 per person.

The first year, Dylan says, the food selections were basically normal carnival fare: pizza, burgers, or “a lousy sandwich.” He “pulled back” on his meal frequency after the first year, eating three or four lunches at the park during the week.

"When my wife moved in, I stopped doing dinners—and weekends, too, because she doesn't like roller coasters as much as I do."