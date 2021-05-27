A manhunt is underway for two military doctors who were shot in “cold blood” outside their home in Virginia.

According to authorities, a husband-and-wife military pair was shot and killed outside their Fairfax County, Virginia home on Wednesday, and an investigation is underway to discover the perpetrator or suspects.

During an evening press conference, Fairfax police revealed the victims’ identities as well as details about the vehicle they were looking for in connection with the double homicide.

Brenda McDaniel, 63, and Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, both former military physicians, were among the victims. According to Fox 5 DC, Edward McDaniel was an active army colonel, while Brenda McDaniel was a retired army colonel.

During the news conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said, “They were shot and killed in cold blood in their own front yard.”

At the news conference, police did not name any suspected suspects, but they did encourage the public to keep an eye out for a light-colored 2018 Nissan Altima with Maryland license plate number 1EF1479 and to phone 911 if they observed anything.

“We believe he’s known to the DMV,” Davis added. “We believe he is still in the area. We believe someone has spotted that car and would like to hear from them. It’s possible that the car is now parked in your neighborhood.”

Chief Davis and @edocarroll provided an update to the community tonight on the sad double homicide in Springfield that occurred this morning. 2018 Nissan Altima BOLO light colored MD:1EF1479. If you notice something, contact 911.

At the evening press conference, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll, the head of the county’s crimes, cyber, and forensics division, also addressed and asked for community help in solving the double homicide.

“Our team will work through the night, but we won’t be able to accomplish it alone. “We need the help of the community,” O’Carroll stated.

Police had been to the same property for an argument and possible burglary, Davis said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. He feels the two instances are connected and that the shooting was not an accident.

Though a possible motive for the shootings has not been identified by police, Fox News reported Davis saying at a press conference that authorities believe the “shooter or. This is a condensed version of the information.