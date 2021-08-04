A man with a psychopathic tattoo was sentenced to prison for stabbing an ex-coworker repeatedly.

After being convicted of attempting to kill an ex-colleague at a car dealership, a Michigan man with the word “psychopathic” tattooed over his forehead was sent back to prison.

According to MLive, Timothy J. Wachowski, 37, was sentenced on Tuesday by Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes to two concurrent sentences of 135 months to 30 years and 40 months to 10 years in jail.

Wachowski was also given 462 days credit for time previously served in jail and sentenced to pay $266 in fines and court expenses as a result of his conviction, according to Boes.

Wachowski pleaded no pleas in June to charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful purpose in connection with an incident on April 27, 2020, in which he repeatedly stabbed an employee at American Auto Group, where he worked before being fired.

The Saginaw Township Police Department’s Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr. testified in court that Wachowski arrived at the dealership about 8:50 p.m. that night and contacted a 49-year-old male employee.

Wachowski then took out a knife and stabbed the victim many times until another employee intervened and the 37-year-old ran away into the woods. Responding officers discovered Wachowski hiding in a field 15 minutes after the attack and captured him.

He has an extensive criminal history, having been convicted in Michigan, Indiana, Florida, and California. At Wachowski’s arraignment, Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens said, “If this isn’t the longest criminal history I’ve seen in my 18 years, it’s certainly one of the longest.”

“Obviously, this is a tough time for my client,” Wachowski’s defense attorney, Alan A. Crawford, told MLive after the sentencing on Tuesday. He’s having an emotional outburst right now. Of course, no one wants to think of going to prison, but my client has accepted it.”

Crawford said that Wachowski is sorry for the offenses that led to the prison sentences, but when asked if he would like to make a comment, he answered, “not at the moment, ma’am.”

In December 2015, Wachowski was sentenced to prison for having a "very high" amount of alcohol in his system after conducting a hit-and-run crash in Bay.