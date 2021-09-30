A man with a Molotov Cocktail attacked a Democratic Party office in Texas.

A guy suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Texas is being sought.

At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the Austin Fire Department responded to an incident involving the “use of an incendiary device” at the building on 1311 East 6th Street.

Fire extinguishers were used by neighbors to put out the flames. The guy approaches the office carrying a bottle with a rag protruding out of the top, according to surveillance footage supplied by the party to local TV outlets. An American flag bandana covers his face.

After breaking the glass with what looks to be a rock, the man places the incendiary device inside the structure and flees. Neighbors can be seen putting out the fire a short time afterwards.

The structure was only partially damaged at the time, and no one was inside.

A threatening message, which was political in nature, was also left at the site, according to Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party.

“I want to be very clear, this was an attack,” Naranjo said outside the building at a press conference.

“The Democratic Party believes in free speech and your right to vote, and we will not be frightened or terrified by anyone who would commit such a cowardly crime as to destroy a democratic institution,” Naranjo continued.

“What the individual attempted to do last night was to fan the flames of hatred, horror, and threatening—and intimidatory—behavior.

“All he did was ignite a fire under us to keep telling people that they have a right to vote, that it is their responsibility to vote, that it is their capacity to exercise their voice and engage in their democracy.”

According to the Austin American-Statesman, officials are investigating if the perpetrator also vandalized the Ned Granger Building, which houses Travis County administration offices, on the same night. One of the windows of the government building in downtown Austin was smashed, according to CBS Austin.

In November 2020, vandals attempted to break into the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters.