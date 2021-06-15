A man who was recently released from prison reacts to memes from the previous five years.

In a TikTok video, a man who spent five years in prison reacts to current memes, from Harambe to Storm Area 51, in a way that will astound internet viewers.

“I was in prison for the last five years and I’m being asked to say whether or not I know any of the following memes from the period while I was gone,” a man named Morlock, who manages an art collective in Portland, Oregon, said in the TikTok video.

He initially responds to the “Left Shark” meme, which originated at the Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show in 2015, when one of Katy Perry’s backup dancers attracted viewers’ attention with his silly dancing.

Anyone who spent time online at the time would have heard of the “Left Shark” meme, but Morlock said, “No way.” “I have no notion what that is.”

A pic of Harambe, the gorilla who became a meme in 2016, was next. A three-year-old kid slipped into the gorilla enclosure at Cincinnati Zoo in May of that year. Harambe began dragging the child around the zoo until the animal was killed by a single shot from a zoo worker.

The story’s outpouring of sadness and indignation was quickly mocked by social media users, who turned Harambe into a meme. Morlock, on the other hand, guessed: “Sign language gorilla?” Nope. “I have no idea.”

Morlock then reacted to the “Dat Boi” meme, which was also popular in 2016. It features a 3D character model of a green frog riding a unicycle, and was often accompanied by the catchphrase: “Here come dat boi. (O s*** waddup!) ”

But Morlock simply guessed: “Frog on a bike? Unicycle? Nope. No Idea.”

The TikTok video then sees him react to the Fyre Festival cheese sandwich meme from 2017. The failed festival was supposed to be a glamorous event taking place in the Bahamas, promoted by influencers including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, but instead, festival-goers arrived to find a chaotic scene, and the festival was soon canceled.

One Fyre Festival attendee shared a now-iconic photo of a sad-looking cheese sandwich, which he described as "literally slices of bread, cheese,.