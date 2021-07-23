A man who was fired from his job because of his dreadlocks has been inundated with new job offers.

A Black man from Texas has received many job offers since losing his job at a trucking company, allegedly owing to his dreadlocked haircut.

Damon Mitchell told KCCI8 Des Moines on Thursday that he was fired from TMC Transportation’s commercial driver’s license program because of his hairdo.

He had to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to train for his license after starting employment at the corporation. However, he alleges that two days into his training, the firm informed him that he would be unable to wear a hard hat, which was required for the position, due to his dreadlocks.

Mitchell claimed he had to go from Des Moines to his home in Texas via two buses and a plane.

“This is an extremely humiliating situation. I did not drop out of school because I did something bad. I was in good spirits, full of optimism, and ready to give this organization everything I had. Do you understand what I’m saying? I’ll do whatever I can to the best of my abilities. Mitchel told KCCI8 Des Moines that his hair has no bearing on his job performance.

For safety reasons, TMC Transportation noted in a statement to the broadcaster that their drivers must wear personal protective equipment, including a hard hat.

“This policy applies to all of our drivers, regardless of race. Mr. Mitchell was unable to get a hard hat, according to the statement.

Mitchell, on the other hand, was flooded with job offers and words of encouragement after sharing his story on social media.

Damon Mitchell told KCCI8 Des Moines, “Never would I ever would have anticipated something like this, I’m weary dude.”

“It was lovely to see; I’m lucky to have such wonderful individuals in my life. Strangers are approaching me with employment offers,” Mitchell continued.

Mitchell stated that he intends to file a lawsuit against TMC Transportation.

“I’m going to take it to the next level. He explained, “I’ve really phoned the race and discrimination lawyers here in Texas.”

Mitchell stated that he would accept some of the employment offers.

"As for myself, I believe I will be well. I'm confident that everything will work out. Someone will take a chance on me and allow me to add value to their organization. I'm one of them.