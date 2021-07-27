A man was discovered dead after being left in a van outside a care facility for 20 hours, according to his family.

After a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s was discovered dead in a transfer vehicle outside a care facility in Arizona, his family is demanding answers.

The 90-year-old, identified by his family as Lawrence Bearse, is said to have spent up to 20 hours in the van outside the Canyon Winds Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Mesa after being unintentionally left there by a staff member.

After being flagged down by a staffer at the senior community on Thursday, July 22, a Mesa Police officer discovered Lawrence Bearse’s body inside the vehicle.

Kylie Bearse, his granddaughter, told KPHO/KYVK, “This is awful, and it shouldn’t have occurred.” “The degree of rage you feel when you hear that is just—my family and I are at a loss for words. We’re all in a state of shock.”

Since June 2020, Lawrence Bearse had been a resident at Canyon Winds Assisted Living & Memory Care. Concerns were raised after his 67-year-old wife went to see him on Wednesday after he was driven to a doctor’s appointment in the van.

According to Kylie Bearse of CBS 5, “they didn’t notice he was missing until my grandma showed up to visit him this morning.”

The event is being investigated by Mesa Police and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Canyon Winds had reported the death of the 90-year-old to ADHS, according to a representative for the department.

According to 12 News, the facility was last inspected by the state in May and received two citations: one for failing to deliver correct medication to select individuals and another for failing to guarantee that fire extinguishers were up to date.

Canyon Winds has acknowledged that the employee who was in charge of Lawrence Bearse’s care has been sacked.

In a statement to Law&Crime, Canyon Winds said, “We were startled and appalled to learn about this tragedy.” “We pride ourselves on providing high-quality care and treatment to all of our residents, and this goes against everything we believe in and teach our employees to do.

“Canyon Winds has never faced any investigation or consequences as a result of our care. We’re bothered by the fact that. This is a condensed version of the information.