A man was arrested for allegedly selling smuggled from Florida $10 duct-taped iguanas.

Dayniel Del Toro Mendez was allegedly discovered selling the trapped reptiles restrained by tape in his truck in Georgia in late June, according to a WSB-TV report.

Gwinnett County Police Officer Hildeshi Valle told the site, “The iguanas were tied up.” “Their legs were taped together in a non-ventilated room, perhaps killing them.”

Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter stated to This website that the 22 reported iguanas “were found duct-taped by their legs.”

The Gwinnett Police Department discovered Mendez in a parking lot with the iguanas after getting a call from a concerned resident about possible animal abuse, according to the incident report obtained by This website.

“I spotted many iguanas laying in his trunk bound around their legs and bodies with duct tape because his trunk door was open,” the report stated. “I inquired as to whether Mendez had a license or licence to sell the animals, to which he replied that he did not. He also indicated that he was not a member of a store or company.”

Officers from Gwinnett Animal Control arrived at the scene and took charge of the 22 iguanas bound with tape in the truck.

Responding cops then “put Mendez under arrest for cruelty to animals…[and]secured 22 warrants against Mendez for cruelty to animals [one count per iguana].” Animal control cited Mendez for various violations related to this incident.”

Despite the fact that the iguanas were being traded in Georgia, according to police records obtained by this website, Mendez allegedly collected them in Miami and transported them back to Gwinnett County “to sell and earn some money.” The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission lists iguanas as an invasive species, and it is unlawful to trade them in the state.

According to the commission’s website, “green iguanas are not native to Florida and are designated an invasive species due to their affects on native animals.” “Green iguanas, like all nonnative reptile species, are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty legislation and can be killed humanely on private property.” This is a condensed version of the information.