A man was arrested after he threw water over the edge of a high-rise infinity pool.

A guy has been chastised for pretending to spray water on unsuspecting pedestrians while swimming in an infinity pool above them.

The individual, who goes by the name Maddzak, posted a series of videos from a high-rise building’s outdoor pool, which appears to be in Philadelphia.

He sat precariously on the ledge while holding his phone over the edge, drifted perilously near to the brink while in an inflatable, then held his phone over the edge. Followers were irritated by his deliberate splashing of water over the sides.

Maddzak avoided members of the public who were getting soaked by the pool water from several levels below while he uploaded many films from various views, all while flinging water over the edge.

In the video, he joked, “I hope they have an umbrella!” in response to Fluffysoupacc’s statement, “The folks getting water dropped on them.”

Millions of people liked and commented on the 10-part series from the infinity pool, the most current of which was released last month. The most popular video, which has over 38 million views, may be found here.

@ juli3. .n0t. .f0und_ wrote, “Those unfortunate people who got splashed with the water.”

“No one will know he splashed them,” Tan ok said.

Kyler remarked, “That’s simply mean,” while @ charlidunkin.sussybaka_ said, “Omg this is so awful.”

“I bet someone will make a video of water being thrown at them,” Jafrmdabrixks reasoned.

“People below him be like, well it’s raining,” Lexi surmised.

“The people at the bottom have to be so confused,” Sean continued.

Ayanna Stark stated, “Imagine someone was set for an interview and you just ruined their chance.”

The T-Mo, on the other hand, joked, “Free vehicle wash.”

Multiple requests for Maddzak to video over the side to see if the water was indeed falling to street level were turned down.

However, several people pointed out that infinity pools are designed with a second ledge to catch water, thus it’s doubtful that water will fall to the earth.

