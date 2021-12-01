A man uses a hammer to break down a wall in order to free a trapped cat over Thanksgiving.

You double-check that the doors are locked, windows are closed, the oven is turned off, plants are irrigated, and pets have enough food and drink before you leave on a trip.

However, one pet owner didn’t expect to have to cat-proof their home after Ronnie, their curious feline, managed to get inside the walls while they were gone for Thanksgiving.

Causalinf, a TikTok user who represents themselves as an economist professor, posted a video to their page tracking their cat’s mischief.

“When we returned from Thanksgiving, we couldn’t find Ronnie, our cat. We could hear her through the walls “The film, which can be viewed here, was captioned by them.

The video begins with a man wielding a hammer and pounding holes in the wall as he swings his hammer into the plasterboard, sending dust and debris flying everywhere.

While the guys continuously scream out the cat’s name, a woman films the process and gives instructions—”go up,” “let me look.”

The camerawoman inserts her phone into the already-made little hole, revealing wooden batons and what appears to be insulation.

They call for the cat in increasingly louder tones, while the woman tells everyone to “shush” as they try to locate the feline by sound.

The woman also double-checks the house’s lower level in case Ronnie has miraculously reappeared by whatever means they used to get inside the walls.

The hammering continues in vain, despite the woman’s declaration that “she’s in this region.”

While they argue over whether the hole should be built big enough for one of them to get in, the man sets down his tool and shines his phone light within the gap.

“No, she can crawl out now,” the dad says, yelling, “Ronnie, baby, darling come here.”

The cat finally comes, and the room bursts in relief as the man yells, “Come here, get out.”

The black cat’s eyes reflect the flame in the darkness in the clip, as Ronnie pokes her head through the hole before smoothly leaping through and sprinting away.

The rescue effort has been observed since it was shared on Monday.