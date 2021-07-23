A man threatens to rape and kill a woman in a Ring Doorbell video.

After frightening Ring doorbell camera footage of a guy threatening to rape and kill a woman at her house went viral, a suspect was apprehended in Las Vegas.

On July 21, Amanda Nowak posted video on Facebook of a man frightening her as he stood on her doorstep.

Throughout the video, the unknown man knocks on the door and continuously says, “I just have a few of questions for you” and “are you sure?”

Nowak’s husband eventually utilizes the Ring system to communicate with the man, asking him, “Who are you?”

“What I’m searching for is the girl who is in the house here, because I’m going to rape her and kill her,” the suspect says as he advances towards the camera.

While continuing to threaten Nowak, the man claims to have a knife and a gun.

Soon after, the man walks away and continues to talk to himself, saying, “Are you sure?”

“So this occurred tonight… quite scary!” Nowak said on Facebook after sharing the video. I was alone at home. After a while, you’ll hear my spouse jump on the Ring; he wasn’t here… I was hiding where this guy couldn’t see me and never said anything… he was just chatting to himself the entire time.

“Police were dispatched, and the 911 operator remained on the line until the officers arrived. I showed him the video after the file was reported… Now my husband has returned home. Friends, please lock your doors!!”

Nowak’s Facebook post has been shared 89,000 times, and the video has been seen over 2.5 million times.

A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident outside Nowak’s home, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

Officer Misael Parra of the LVMPD told Fox 5 that about 8:38 p.m. on July 21, the department received a call about a suspicious person.

Someone identified him from the viral video and arrested him about 8:43 a.m. the next morning in the area of E. Clark Avenue and S. 3rd Street.

“A neighboring Deputy City Marshal was notified, and the suspect was apprehended,” police added.

It was the suspect. This is a condensed version of the information.