A man suspected of shooting a police officer in the head was discovered in a treehouse.

Jason Raynor, 26, was shot in Daytona Beach, Florida, and Othal Wallace, 29, is the suspect.

Since the incident on Wednesday, he has been the focus of a manhunt, with the Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted in the early hours of Saturday that he had been caught.

Wallace was discovered in a treehouse at a property in a wooded area near Atlanta, Georgia, according to the department’s chief, Jakari Young. Young revealed during a press conference that the property where Wallace was discovered was linked to the Not F****** Around Coalition, a militant Black nationalist organization.

He was said to have rifles, handguns, and many crates of ammo on him when he was apprehended. Weapons were also discovered in the main residence.

Officer Raynor’s handcuffs were placed on Wallace, according to Young. He went on to say that the inquiry was still ongoing and thanked the authorities that have been involved thus far. Wallace is still in custody, according to Young, and he is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Young also alleged Wallace made a statement at the scene during the press conference.

‘You people know who I am,’ he continued. You know what I’m capable of, and it could have been a lot worse,’ that was his statement,” Young said.

He also gave an update on Raynor, and said there were “positive signs of improvement.”

“As of right now his outlook it is improving, it’s a positive one. We’re just going to continue to pray that he continues to heal,” he said.

Video footage was released following the shooting which captured the moment Raynor was shot.

In the bodycam video, Raynor can be seen approaching the suspect in a car and asking if they lived in the area.

The suspect asks what’s going on, before Raynor encourages them to sit down.

A struggle between the pair ensues. In the footage a gunshot can be heard, before the officer falls to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene. Footage was released, as was a mugshot of Wallace. There was also a cash reward offered for information to help locate. This is a brief summary.