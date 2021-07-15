A man known as the “Cleaning Fairy” breaks into a house by accident and cleans it.

A New Jersey man named Louis Angelino III claims in a now-viral TikTok video with nearly 1 million views that he mistakenly “broke into” and cleaned a stranger’s flat. Fortunately, the apartment’s owners were impressed by his efforts. Angelino has subsequently coined the term “cleaning fairy” and is considering launching his own line of products.

According to NJ.com, Angelino works at a liquor shop, but on the side, he cleans his friends’ houses for additional cash, as he explains in his TikTok. One of Angelino’s buddies helped the TikToker land a new client last month. The client, a coworker of one of Angelino’s friends, texted him his address and said the key to the apartment would be waiting for him under the mat. Then everything went horribly wrong.

Angelino claims that on the day he was supposed to clean the apartment, he pulled up to an apartment he assumed was the client’s. He found a key beneath the mat when he approached the front door, so he let himself in and went to work.

When he eventually got a call from the client, he had already cleaned the entire apartment. When he took up the phone, the client inquired, “Yo, where are you?” he says in his video. “I’m in your living room, waiting for you to step in,” Angelino said, perplexed. I’m messing around with your cat.”

Angelino knew he was in the wrong apartment at that point: the client didn’t have a cat.

@stayscrewy

You’re not going to be able to make this stuff up. #TakisTransformation #SimlishSessions #storytime #gaysofttiktok #oops #foryoupage #fyp #TakisTransformation #SimlishSessions #storytime #gaysofttiktok #oops #foryoupage #fyp

Louis Joseph’s original sound

Angelino told NJ.com, “I froze in that moment.” “My heart stopped beating. ‘Where am I right now?’ I wondered. ‘What the hell is going on?’

According to the publication, the intended customer left a note for the condo occupants that described the issue, as well as a follow-up TikTok posted by Angelino.

According to reports, one of the occupants, Beth Motzel, dialed the client’s number, and the client forwarded the information to Angelino. In a follow-up post, Angelino uploaded a screenshot of the two laughing at the mix-up. Angelino was even informed by Motzel. This is a condensed version of the information.