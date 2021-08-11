A man is accused of tattooing a child at a McDonald’s.

After reportedly tattooing a youngster inside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Carolina, a man has been charged.

Brandon Presha, 28, was arrested on Tuesday after a video of a child being tattooed inside the eatery on Fleming Street in Laurens was shared on social media.

The incident happened on August 6, according to Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore. She claimed the police department was notified the next day after some investigators were tagged in social media posts.

Presha, who is not a licensed tattoo artist, was recognized as the individual who gave the child the tattoo, according to Latimore. Latimore continued, “It was an utterly terrible spectacle.”

She said she didn’t know if Presha had previously tattooed anyone at the restaurant, but that “he seemed very at ease.”

The McDonald’s restaurant’s proprietors, according to Latimore, had only recently purchased the business.

“It’s incredibly unfortunate that this happened within our newly rebuilt establishment, because the new owners were attempting to revive our McDonald’s,” she said. “As soon as the crimes were detected, the owners rushed in and collaborated with law police to ensure that something similar never happened again.”

The event was examined by police and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to ensure that no safety or environmental laws were breached, according to Latimore.

A DHEC representative told WSPA that the department refers concerns regarding unlicensed tattoo establishments to law enforcement.

“This is due to the fact that the DHEC lacks the legal ability to take action against unregistered tattoo shops. According to the statement, “state law limits DHEC’s jurisdiction to take action on a license and apply monetary penalties on approved tattoo facilities.”

“To protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare, DHEC ensures that complaints concerning unauthorized tattoo shops are forwarded to local law enforcement for action as needed. A person who violates the South Carolina Tattooing Law is guilty of a misdemeanor and faces a fine of up to 2,500 dollars or a year in prison, or both.”

According to internet documents from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Presha, of Laurens, is charged with illegal tattooing and tattooing a person under the age of 18.

He’s still in Laurens County. This is a condensed version of the information.