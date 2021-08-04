A man is accused of stealing a front-end loader and driving it through the home of his estranged wife.

A Washington man was detained on Thursday after stealing a school bus and then driving a front-end loader into his estranged wife’s home. He is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief/domestic violence, according to police.

Andrew S. Loudon, 39, was originally brought to the attention of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office after employees of Osprey Rafting noticed “a man in a yellow dress” driving away with one of their privately owned yellow school buses on July 24.

Loudon was discharged from a nearby, privately owned mental health facility on July 23, according to police. According to reports, he was sent to a hotel near a bus station, from which he was supposed to return home on July 24. He did board the bus, but he got off in Leavenworth, where he is accused of stealing the school bus from Osprey Rafting.

Deputies tracked down the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Loudon refused to stop. Police were compelled to call off their chase of the vehicle according to new reform rules.

The sheriff’s office received a call on July 25 from the Chewelah Police Department, which believed the driver was in custody. Loudon’s identification was easily confirmed by deputies, who noticed that he was still dressed in the same yellow clothing.

Loudon allegedly got off the bus around Moses Lake and hitchhiked to Chewelah, according to the sheriff’s office. He is accused of stealing a front-end loader and driving it through a house. The residence belonged to Loudon and his estranged wife, who police say left when she discovered her husband was there.

Theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence, and attempting to avoid police are all accusations he faces.

As previously stated, new Washington reform laws prohibit police from chasing a stolen vehicle unless they have probable cause that a “major felony” has occurred. For authorities to continue their search, four conditions must be completed, according to the sheriff’s department.

To chase a stolen vehicle, there must be reasonable cause of a violent or sexual offense, suspicion of a DUI, or other criminal activity.