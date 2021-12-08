A man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend with a 46-inch sword and then fabricating a burglary story to 911.

A guy was detained in New York in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Mindy Singer, 31, who was slashed to death with a 46-inch sword.

The incident occurred at the suspect’s residence in Queens, New York, at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. A robbery was reported to be taking on inside the house, according to the NYPD.

Police arrived at the fourth-floor flat after the suspect, 37-year-old Peter Ikonomou, called 911 and discovered Singer inside, suffering from several stab wounds. EMS pronounced her deceased on the scene.

According to the New York Daily News, a 46-inch blade was still sticking out of Singer’s buttock. After interviewing Ikonomou, they determined that his account of the robbery was bogus and arrested him. According to the Daily News, Ikonomou was allegedly high on narcotics at the time of the confrontation.

Singer and Ikonomou were allegedly in a relationship and resided about two miles apart, according to authorities.

Ikonomou now faces charges of murder, assault, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

Despite the fact that the claimed motivation is yet unknown, authorities believe the two were bickering.

The New York Police Department was asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publishing.

