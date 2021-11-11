A man in North Carolina shoots his neighbor’s dogs, claiming they attacked his daughter and granddaughter.

According to NBC station WCNC, Fred Hermann initially called 911 to report that two pit dogs were attacking him and his dog in his yard.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, pit bulls are the breed most frequently engaged in the limited number of dog attacks against people that result in serious injuries or deaths in the United States. The organization claims, though, that the breed isn’t inherently more dangerous than other dogs, and that the attacks could be caused by a variety of factors, including how the dogs are treated by their owners.

Hermann’s daughter and granddaughter went to a nearby field to see some cows after the first 911 call. He heard his daughter and grandchildren screaming as the hounds returned.

In a 911 call obtained by WCNC, his daughter, identified only as Amber in the report, said: “I was walking down the road when the dogs approached and began growling at me, almost biting me. I literally had to toss my three-year-old daughter over my shoulder and kick one of these dogs.” Hermann told WCNC that he walked out onto his porch when he heard the noise “Both of the dogs instantly began to pursue me, and I had no choice but to flee. I was the one who shot the first dog.” The other dog was then shot by him.

In a later 911 call, he said: “I’m calling the cops because I just shot two dogs that were assaulting me in my yard… One of them is lying dead in my driveway.” “They attacked my daughter and grandchild,” Hermann said over the phone. No charges have been filed by the police. Hermann’s reservations about the dogs were originally reported by WCNC, who claimed that he didn’t feel it was safe for his granddaughter to play in his yard since the dogs had been aggressive on his property.

He commented at the time: “That’s all there would be to it. They would kill her since she is two years old and little.” Hermann was not prosecuted for killing the dogs.

If a dog bites someone in North Carolina, the owner of the dog can be held accountable for damages if the plaintiff can show that the dog that attacked them was dangerous.