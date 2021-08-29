A man in Florida shoots his grandmother and claims to have ‘killed the Devil.’

According to authorities, a Florida man was arrested on Thursday after attempting to murder his grandma.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office verified in an official statement that Byron Quintez Dexter had been arrested for shooting his grandmother, Annie Parish, in the neck with a.22 caliber revolver. Later, when speaking with detectives, the 21-year-old said things like, “I killed a black queen so I could win the game” and “I killed the devil.”

“Around 7 p.m., he emerges from his room, brandishing a semi-automatic weapon, pointing it at his 16-year-old sister, and asking, ‘What’s going on?’ In a message to the press, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

In reaction, the sister grabbed her younger children and moved out of their Polk County home. Dexter then turned around and opened fire on Parish, who was sitting nearby at a table, before fleeing.

Judd said, “His mother was in the room and heard the disturbance.” “She entered the room just in time to witness Byron exiting the house with his revolver drawn.”

Parish was taken to Tampa General Hospital by helicopter. She was believed to be in critical condition after the incident. According to Judd, a bullet had stuck in her spine, but she had not been rendered paraplegic.

Dexter was later apprehended while riding his motorcycle on Highway 37. When he was apprehended, the firearm was still in his hands. He is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, concealing a handgun, and shooting into/into an occupied residence.

Dexter had no criminal past prior to this incident, according to Judd, but he did have a history of mental health issues. Dexter’s family had tried to get him taken to a mental hospital for treatment before, but he refused.

Polk County lies in central Florida, slightly east of Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, one of the state’s largest cities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for possible updates on this case.

