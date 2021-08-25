A man high on mushrooms fatally shoots his 1-year-old son while shielding his father.

According to an arrest record, a 22-year-old male who claimed police he was “high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered” shot and killed a visitor eating dinner with his family at a South Beach restaurant on Tuesday in Miami Beach.

Dustin Wakefield, 21, was fatally shot by Tamarius Blair David Jr. of Norcross, Georgia, as Wakefield sheltered his 1-year-old kid from the gunfire. David is being jailed without release on charges of attempted murder and second-degree murder with a weapon.

According to David’s arrest report, he informed police that about 6:30 p.m., he came inside La Cerveceria restaurant and “randomly decided” to shoot Wakefield, a tourist from Castle Rock, Colorado.

David allegedly assaulted another man on the street minutes before, aiming at and missing him on 14th Street. For the attack, he has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim’s uncle, Mike Wakefield, told the Miami Herald that Dustin Wakefield died trying to protect his toddler.

“This guy stormed in brandishing a rifle and yelling, ‘It’s time to die.’ Mike Wakefield, who was not at South Beach but heard the story via his family, said, “He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin replied, “He’s only a boy.” “Dustin stepped in front of the gunman and shot the baby. On the ground, he shot him many times.”

The Miami Herald received video of David being apprehended in an alley near the restaurant, where he can be heard saying, “I did it.” “I took care of it.”

“He was the loveliest kid,” Mike Wakefield said of his nephew, who worked in construction. He was devoted to his family. He adored being a father.”

David attempted to flee the restaurant but was apprehended as he raced down an alley. The footage obtained by the Herald shows David laying spread-eagle on his back and smirking as three officers approach him with their guns drawn, barking commands and informing him that he will be shot if he touches his pistol.

As authorities approached, David slid onto his side into a fetal posture before rolling back onto his back. As officers pulled David onto his stomach and tied him, he cried, “I give, I give, I give.” This is a condensed version of the information.