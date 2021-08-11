A man has been charged with shooting a Chicago cop. Ella French is said to have confessed her crime to the prosecutor.

A prosecutor told a judge Tuesday that the man accused of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer testified to authorities that he pulled out his weapon and opened fire during a traffic check.

Monty Morgan, whose bond hearing was held Tuesday, delivered a video statement confessing to consuming alcohol, possessing a pistol, and shooting two police, according to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy. Morgan will appear in court for the first time on August 16.

Officer Ella French was murdered in the encounter, and another officer was injured, according to Murphy. Morgan was wounded by a third officer, who is still in the hospital and did not show up for the bond hearing.

Morgan faces accusations of first-degree murder, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and will be held in jail without bond.

“They weren’t shooting on him, they weren’t drawing their guns, and callously (Morgan) shoots and kills one, while the other is in severe condition,” Cook County Judge Arthur Willis said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Morgan’s SUV was pulled by by police due to outdated license plates. Morgan, 21, of Chicago, and his 22-year-old brother, Eric, who was driving, first obeyed authorities’ orders by handing over the keys to the SUV and exiting it. However, the situation became tense after Monty Morgan refused to put down his drink and cellphone, according to Murphy.

Murphy claimed, “He began physically jerking his arms away from the police.”

Morgan had a handgun tucked into his waistband, according to footage from police body cameras, Murphy said. As he wrestled with officers, he fired several shots, hitting a 29-year-old French cop once in the head and a 39-year-old officer in the right eye, right shoulder, and brain.

According to Murphy, both policemen fell to the ground face up, their body cameras still recording. Morgan was seen at one time standing over the 39-year-old wounded cop before vanishing from view.

Meanwhile, Eric Morgan had fled during the struggle, and the third officer had after him, according to Murphy. When that cop heard gunshots, he raced back and engaged Monty Morgan in a gunfight. This is a condensed version of the information.