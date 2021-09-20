A man has been arrested for not paying the whole amount for a $2.29 Mountain Dew.

After allegedly perpetrating a theft worth 43 cents, a guy was charged with a felony and held in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

On August 23, Joseph Sobolewski, 38, of Duncannon, Pennsylvania, was arrested after an altercation at a store in Watts Township’s 3200 block of Susquehanna Trail.

Sobolewski and a female entered a store at 6:08 p.m., according to online police data. He is suspected of leaving the business without paying for a 20-ounce Mountain Dew and fled in an orange 2006 Chevrolet HHR.

The suspect, on the other hand, alleges he tried to pay for the beverage. According to PennLive, Sobolewski noticed a sign at the store offering “2 for $3” Mountain Dew bottles.

Sobolewski then placed a bottle on the table and $2 on the counter, estimating that a bottle would cost $1.50. He owed the merchant 29 cents plus tax, or 43 cents, for a single bottle that cost $2.29.

Sobolewski was arrested and put into Perry County Prison after police were contacted.

The 38-year-old was charged with a felony because this was his “third strike,” and the state does not consider the value of the item in the third arrest when choosing charges.

A first charge of retail theft in Pennsylvania is classified as a summary offense if the value of the things stolen is less than $150, whereas a second charge is classified as a misdemeanor.

If convicted of the felony charge, Sobolewski may face up to seven years in prison.

“If someone’s thefts were growing worse or larger in value, I would understand the deterrent factor,” Brandon Flood, director of the state’s Board of Parole, told PennLive.

“However, it is the lack of discretion that troubles me. It’s problematic because the amount isn’t taken into account.”

Sobolewski was previously convicted of stealing for filling up his car with gas and driving away without paying more than ten years ago. He was arrested in Cumberland County in December 2011 for stealing a $39.99 pair of sneakers from a K-Mart.

In June, Sobolewski was also arrested for allegedly stealing craft supplies from a Hobby Lobby. The situation. This is a condensed version of the information.