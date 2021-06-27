A man has been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal gas station from his residence.

After reportedly operating an illegal petrol station from his home, a Texas man was detained and his truck was seized by authorities.

According to local ABC affiliate WFAA, Yelson Valdez Martinez was detained in Mount Round, which is located north-west of Dallas.

A task team comprised of officers from the Dallas Police Financial Crimes Unit, the General Services Administration, and the Office of Inspector General monitored the situation.

Martinez’s truck and a huge plastic tank were seized, according to Lt. Julio Gonzalez of the Dallas Police Financial Crimes Unit, which was loaded with stolen diesel fuel and sold on.

Gonzalez explained, “He was running his own gas station and reselling the fuel at a lesser price.” Martinez, he claimed, was buying petrol with credit and debit cards retrieved through a skimmer device he allegedly installed at gas pumps.

“The bad guys will install a skimmer on there, and that information on the mag strip will be transferred to the bad guy, and he will replicate your card with gadgets purchased on Amazon and have a working credit card with the information,” the officer explained.

According to Gonzalez, most victims of debit and credit card fraud are unaware of the crime until hundreds of dollars have been spent. He acknowledged that the police department is on the lookout for any possible victims.

Martinez was investigated by the task force after one of his neighbors became suspicious after smelling a strong odor coming from their shared apartment building’s garage and seeing trucks accessing it in the middle of the night.

After becoming suspicious of Martinez’s activities, the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, set up cameras that filmed trucks rolling up to the garage and filling up with petrol, according to WFAA.

“The garage door would always stay closed, and someone would honk,” he recalled, adding, “The garage door would open, the hose would come out, and they would start filling up.”

This is supposedly shown in footage supplied by WFAA.

The strategy, according to the police, is part of a wider operation taking place in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which they have informed the public about. This is a condensed version of the information.