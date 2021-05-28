A man from Oklahoma allegedly feigned his own death. It was discovered six years ago.

A wanted fugitive has been captured after police say he faked his own death to avoid detection.

In 2015, Christopher Tomberlin was charged with attempted murder in Bibb County, Georgia.

It was assumed he was dead for the last six years until new information came revealing he was alive and well in Oklahoma.

Tomberlin was apprehended after “weeks of investigative collaboration” between the US Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force and the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team. On Thursday, he was arrested.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said in a statement on Thursday that “analysts from our Criminal Intelligence Unit worked diligently and were able to piece together Tomberlin’s latest steps, leading officers to the area of SW 77th and Douglas where he was taken into custody without incident today.”

Tomberlin was accused of threatening to kill his alleged victim, who is referred to as his wife in the complaint but who police described as his then-girlfriend, according to The Macon Telegraph at the time.

He is accused of biting her hand and hurling a hatchet at her.

“Shortly after this incident, Tomberlin faked his own death and has been able to elude detection until now,” according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Tomberlin allegedly threatened to kill the woman while she was on the phone with his mother, according to the arrest warrant.

Tomberlin is accused of throwing a hatchet at the woman that missed and became caught in a door inside the couple’s home.

A bite mark on the woman’s hand, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s officer, was reportedly caused by Tomberlin during the altercation.

A family violence charge of aggravated assault, battery, and terroristic threats was filed against the suspect.

We’ve reached out to the Oklahoma City Police Department for further information. Washington Newsday has inquired into Tomberlin’s relationship with his claimed victim, as well as the specifics of the accusations he now faces.

The accusation of faking his death to avoid punishment is similar to one from earlier this year in the United States.

In February, a West Virginia woman was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for faking her own death to avoid serving her 42-month term. This is a condensed version of the information.