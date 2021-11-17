A man from New Jersey has been sentenced to prison for conspiring with white supremacists in the ‘Kristallnacht’ attack.

For plotting with members of a white supremacist hate group to threaten minority-owned businesses across the country, a New Jersey man was sentenced to one year and one day in jail.

According to the US Department of Justice, Richard Tobin, 20, of Brooklawn, New Jersey, already pled guilty to charges in September 2019 for his role in a plot to intimidate Black and Jewish Americans by vandalizing homes they owned around the country (DOJ). On Tuesday, Tobin was sentenced in federal court.

According to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, “the defendant conspired with a white supremacist hate group to vandalize and destroy property owned by Jewish and Black Americans, intending to instill fear into those communities across the country.”

“This language makes clear that attacking people who own and use property only because of their race or religion will not be permitted,” she stated. The Justice Department will continue to pursue civil rights conspiracies and defend the rights of victims of bias-motivated offenses.” Tobin admitted to being a member of “The Base,” a white supremacist organisation, from September 15 to September 23, 2019. According to prosecution filings, he corresponded with other members of the hate group during that period and directed them to vandalize and destroy properties associated with Black and Jewish Americans.

After the November 1938 pogrom against Jews in Germany organised by the Nazi party, the 20-year-old dubbed what he anticipated would be a coordinated attack “Kristallnacht,” or “Night of Broken Glass.” During the attack, Nazis murdered Jewish people and burned or vandalized Jewish houses, synagogues, businesses, and schools.

According to the Department of Justice, members of The Base spray-painted hate symbols on synagogues in Racine, Wisconsin, and Hancock, Michigan, on September 21, 2019.

“Richard Tobin’s white supremacist beliefs are repugnant, but they aren’t why he’s going to prison,” said FBI Philadelphia Division Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire. “He actively collaborated with others to perpetrate a violent crime, causing innocent individuals to be victimized because of who they are or how they worship.” That’s when it crossed a line and became the FBI’s domain. Individuals who incite violent, hateful activities will be pursued at all times. This is a condensed version of the information.