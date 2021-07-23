A man from Iowa said he forgot his guns were in his bag when he was arrested for having guns in a Chicago hotel.

According to police bodycam footage published Thursday, an Iowa man detained after firearms and ammo were discovered in his Chicago hotel room claimed he forgot they were in his bag and that he “didn’t plan to startle anyone.”

According to the Associated Press, Keegan Casteel was arrested with a handgun and a rifle with a laser sight over the Fourth of July weekend, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown to speculate that he might have intended to shoot at Navy Pier crowds from his hotel window.

Casteel’s lawyer stated that he planned to propose to his fiancée in Chicago rather than open fire on crowds, and he dismissed Lightfoot’s and Brown’s claims as unfounded.

According to the Associated Press, Casteel’s attorney, Jonathan Brayman, stated that the 32-year-old brought the firearms to feel safer in a city renowned for high crime rates. Casteel faces two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, but prosecutors said his case would be reviewed by a grand jury.

Casteel’s attorney was contacted on Friday for comment on the police bodycam footage released on Thursday.

Casteel’s firearms were discovered on the window sill of his 12th-floor hotel room, which had a view of Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier, a popular tourist destination.

In police tape, a responding officer asks Casteel, “Why didn’t you leave your firearms at home?”

Casteel responds that he neglected to take all of the firearms from his gun range bag because he packed in a hurry the night before he left with his girlfriend and children for Chicago after his kid was injured and hospitalized.

He claimed he took the firearms and ammunition out of the suitcase and put them in his hotel room so he could use it at the beach.

“I wasn’t expecting anything to happen,” says the narrator. I simply left them for the day. I went to the beach for a while. I returned. Casteel told officers that he went shopping and that he planned to propose to his girlfriend.

“It’s entirely my fault. It wasn’t my intention to startle anyone. I completely understand why I’m here. But, like I said, it’s a complete coincidence,” Casteel remarked.

After a hearing, Casteel was freed on a $10,000 bail. This is a condensed version of the information.