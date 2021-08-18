A man from Indiana was found guilty of blackmailing others with child pornography on Facebook.

Lorenzo Johnson, 33, of Indiana, was found guilty by a federal jury of using Facebook to bribe others into providing him obscene sexual photographs of youngsters.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Johnson, a convicted sex offender, utilized a false Facebook account to identify mothers in financial distress who also had custody of children. He then offered the women money in exchange for pictures of the youngsters that were sexually explicit.

Johnson persuaded three ladies to send him images of sexually assaulted infants and young children. The women were charged as his co-conspirators by the authorities. According to the Department of Justice, all three women have been charged with conspiring to make child pornography.

Johnson was found guilty on three charges of child pornography conspiracy, one offense of child pornography distribution, and one count of felon in possession of a handgun by a jury. He could now face a sentence ranging from 25 to 180 years in prison. The date of his sentencing hearing is set for December 17.

In a 2016 report to Congress, the Department of Justice stated, “The development of the Internet has led to a boom in the market for child pornography.” Despite the fact that the problem is a global one, the United States continues to be one of the world’s leading producers and users of child sexual abuse content, according to Thorn, a firm dedicated to employing technology to combat such content.

Every year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) examines more than 25 million photographs of alleged child sex abuse, or 480,769 images per week. A growing quantity of child sex abuse content is delivered via live-streaming, in which customers pay to see a child being abused in real time.

According to a 2020 Thorn report, “this form of abuse is particularly difficult to identify due to its real-time nature and the lack of digital proof left behind following the crime.”

People who are convicted of child sex abuse have a difficult time in prison. In August 2015, CBS News reported that inmates with sexual interests in youngsters often experience a “living hell” behind cells, with many of them occupying the bottom rung of the prisoner hierarchy. Other convicts may defecate in their cells, employ them as sex slaves, or target them for violence and death in order to achieve status.

