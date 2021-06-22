A man feeds pizza to a stranded squirrel and raccoon who share a river.

When a fisherman discovered a raccoon and squirrel on a channel marker in the middle of a river, he was taken aback.

The captain of the FV Southern Girl, Luke McFadden, recorded the unusual couple after spotting them while fishing.

McFadden, who is said to be 25 years old, posted a video of the couple on his TikTok page after deciding to assist them out by buying them pizza.

“All right, I’m not sure what it is about me and discovering animals in places where they aren’t supposed to be. However, I was out fishing the other day when I noticed a squirrel on a piling. In the video, he says, “Yeah, that’s channel marker number 11 in the Bodkin,” alluding to Maryland’s enormous Bodkin Creek. It’s in Anne Arundel County, near the Patapsco River and the Chesapeake Bay’s confluence.

McFadden went on to say that he is a “first generation Chesapeake Bay waterman”: “A racoon was discovered after a closer look. Yes, I’m referring to a rubbish panda. On this piling, he’s having a good time with his squirrel pal. I’m not sure how they got there. I’m not sure why they’re there. They weren’t quarantining for Covid, I believe. Because they didn’t appear to be happy to be there.

“I thought to myself, “You know, I bet my lads are hungry.” So I went out and purchased some peanut crunch for my squirrel friend. I got my man the raccoon a slice of pizza from 7-11. I loaded everything onto the boat and ordered Uber Eats.

“I know what you’re thinking, that raccoons typically prefer cigarettes and Oreos but a piece of pizza, that’s a pretty good compromise. That is, it is preferable to starvation. I suspect this was some kind of hangover-level situation, where they just went out partying. But I’ll keep checking up on them and update you guys on how they’re doing.”

The clip, captioned “I can’t even make this stuff up!” has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times.

Numerous people commented on the video, shaming McFadden for not helping the creatures.

“They might be stuck you should relocate them on shore see if they have drinking water if that’s all salt water around them not sure,”. This is a brief summary.