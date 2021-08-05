A man discovers a plant growing out of his wall that is taller than Shaquille O’Neal.

A man was perplexed to discover a plant that had grown through the walls of his home and was now taller than Shaquille O’Neal.

Stephen Mullins of Texas has been tracking the plant’s evolution since it first appeared, and believes it is a sort of grass.

Mullins recorded a montage on TikTok as he measured the sapling near the yard’s door, first with a ruler and then with a measuring tape as it sprouted.

Mullins, who first released the video in late July, explained, “A plant started growing inside my house.” As a result, I made the decision to keep watch of the situation.”

“It is now taller than LeBron James,” he declared, pointing to the tape measure, which revealed the shoot was 6 feet 11 inches long, exceeding the 36-year-old Lakers player’s 6 feet 9-inch height.

As he revealed his views on the plant’s origin in the comments, the grass takes up a large amount of the space.

He explained, “I suppose the roots are outside and it somehow found a way into the house.” “It’s grass from the front yard,” he stated in another response. In Texas, we’ve been getting a lot of rain.”

Before learning Mullins had perched the end of the stalk on a stool for support, a few onlookers were impressed by its strength, believing it had “abs of steel.”

Mullins pondered, “That would be something if it could hold itself out like that.”

The video has over 5 million views, and some users quipped that the bush should “start paying rent,” which Mullins responded with, “It really needs to considering how large it’s becoming.”

Mullins said, “Try growing them through the wall for greater absorption,” in response to plant enthusiasts lamenting that they destroy all their seedlings.

He described the growth as “insane,” and revealed that his plant was named “Jimmothy.”

“Stay tuned for additional videos on this,” Mullins continued, “until we are taller than the highest human ever recorded.”

Mullins updated viewers on Wednesday after his initial clip went viral, stating, “So I’ve been getting.” This is a condensed version of the information.