A man died of COVID after being ‘brainwashed’ about vaccines, according to his family.

A family has spoken out about their grief after a 58-year-old man died of COVID-19 after being “brainwashed” by anti-vaccine propaganda.

Leslie Lawrenson died on July 2 at his home in Bournemouth, England, after adamantly refusing to take the vaccine to protect himself against the illness.

Lawrenson had posted videos on social media suggesting that rather than taking the shot, he would rather get infected with COVID to establish “natural immunity.”

Lawrenson’s partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who contracted COVID at the same time, said BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday that the vaccines were too “experimental,” and that he died “unnecessarily.”

“It was something dad emphasized to us on a regular basis: ‘You don’t need it, you’ll be great, just be careful,’” Mitchell said.

‘It’s a gene thing, an experimental thing,’ he explained. You’re putting something into your body that hasn’t undergone extensive testing.’

“Because Les was well-educated, I tended to believe him when he told me something.”

“Les made a terrible mistake, and he paid the ultimate pay for it,” she added.

“[Leslie] was so brainwashed by the stuff he was seeing on YouTube and social media,” his stepdaughter Carla Hodges, 35, added.

“A lot of individuals will die more from having the vaccine than from developing COVID,” he warned.

According to The Sun, Lawrenson, who had no underlying health conditions, expressed his aversion to taking the COVID vaccine in a Facebook video before testing positive.

He said he wanted to develop antibodies from having COVID in his blood in order to gain natural immunity and to “feel that it’s nothing to be terrified of, no more than a regular cold.”

“So I know it sounds funny, and I know some people may be offended by this, but I hope I’ve got it, and I hope it’s COVID,” he continued. Because I’d rather have antibodies in my blood than get vaccinated.”

In a July interview with The Guardian, Hodges also discussed how her stepfather did not believe in immunizations before his death, and how this could have damaged her mother much more.

"My mother didn't get the vaccine either, despite having underlying health issues like diabetes," Hodges says.