A man creates a “genius” product to prevent someone from stealing your charger.

People are willing to pay right now for a man’s invention of a plug outlet cover that prevents other people from stealing your charger.

Matt Benedetto of Vermont creates and shares his “unnecessary inventions” online on a regular basis, creating goods that no one requested for but that still entertain.

In his most recent endeavor, he pledged to combat a problem that anybody who lives with others is familiar with: losing your charger.

The Cable Clamp Cover replaces your existing outlet cover on the wall, but the charger’s locking technology prevents it from being removed without a screwdriver. The charging wire is passed via the redesigned cover, which also houses the charging brick. The cover is then placed into the wall, thus sealing the charger within, making it impossible for housemates to take it.

The advertisement states, “Finally have peace of mind knowing that no one will ever be able to steal your charging brick again.”

Benedetto posted the creation to Reddit’s “Funny” Subreddit, where it received over 59,000 votes in just 15 hours, but many people saw a more serious aspect to it, and wanted to buy one.

“Have you seen my children? One Reddit member wrote, “I’ll take your entire supply.”

Another person said, “This is actually genius.”

Others, on the other hand, were eager to point out a design flaw: the charger’s overheating posing a fire hazard. However, it is precisely because of defects like these why Benedetto’s items are only prototypes and not for sale.

