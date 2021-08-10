A man convicted of murder in Ohio marries the sister of the man he is accused of murdering.

John Tiedjen, a 57-year-old Cleveland resident, married Crystal Straus over the weekend. Tiedjen was found guilty of the murder of Straus’ brother, Brian McGary, in 1987.

Tiedjen’s defense attorney filed dozens of crime images and police files that went unread in his original trial after he served 32 years in prison, according to WBAY.

Judge Dick Ambrose of Cuyahoga County threw out Tiedjen’s original conviction in late June and scheduled a retrial for August 31. Tiedjen is still under house arrest until then, which is why his wedding took place at his home.

At the time of McGary’s murder, Tiedjen shared a room with him. McGary had been living with Tiedjen’s family since he was 15 years old. Later, the two men moved into their own duplex.

After a night of heavy drinking and marijuana use, the two headed home on April 1, 1989. McGary was stabbed once in the chest and shot once between the eyes with a.22-caliber rifle in his bedroom, according to Cleveland.com.

Tiedjen admitted to investigators that he had no recollection of what had occurred that night. McGary, he added, committed suicide as a result of a recent breakup. Tiedjen, on the other hand, claims that the police lied about the “overwhelming” evidence against him, alleging that his DNA was found on the murder weapons. Tiedjen further alleged that police threatened to beat him and that if he claimed to have killed McGary in self-defense, he would receive a lighter sentence.

Tiedjen was later charged with murder by prosecutors. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Tiedjen’s counsel recently learned that during his previous trial, state prosecutors suppressed over five dozen crime-scene images and police reports from Tiedjen’s defense attorneys. The photographs revealed that evidence had been relocated during the investigation of the crime scene. The police findings further backed up Tiedjen’s theory that McGary committed suicide.

During a two-day hearing, crime-scene reconstruction specialist Scott Roder stated that police never submitted a piece of paper photographed in McGary’s pocket into evidence. Roder speculated that the note could have been a suicide note. In addition, there was no blood in the corridor where Tiedjen claimed to have shot McGary. This is a condensed version of the information.