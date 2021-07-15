A man arrested in Chicago for having guns in his hotel room was there to propose, according to a lawyer.

An attorney representing an Iowa man detained in Chicago for possessing firearms and ammo in his hotel room claims his client was there to propose to his fiancée, not to commit a mass killing.

Keegan Casteel, 32, was detained on July 4 after a member of the housekeeping staff at the W Hotel Lakeshore reported seeing a rifle with a high-powered scope, a handgun, and ammo in his room, according to investigators.

The guns were allegedly discovered on his 12th-floor room’s window sill, which provided a view of Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier.

Casteel, of Ankeny, Iowa, was arrested and charged with two felony charges of aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon at the motel.

Last week, he was released on $10,000 bond after a judge reminded him that Chicago’s firearms regulations differ from Iowa’s. Casteel does not have a Firearm Owners Identification card, which is required to lawfully own a firearm in Illinois, according to authorities.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors have stated that the matter would be reviewed by a grand jury.

According to CBS Chicago, both Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Chief Superintendent David Brown claimed after Casteel’s arrest that Casteel may have meant to open fire on people from his hotel window.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Casteel’s attorney Jonathan Brayman called the charge “baseless” and said it “spurred sensational media coverage despite the absence of proof Casteel had ill intent.”

Casteel said his primary motive for being in Chicago was to propose to his fiancée on the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel.

“When officers arrived at Mr. Casteel’s hotel room, he was getting ready to propose to his girlfriend and had a diamond ring hidden in the room,” Brayman said. “After a tactical squad from the Chicago Police Department knocked on the door and detained Mr. Casteel, he was quite helpful with all of the officers and federal officials he came into contact with.”

Brayman stated that his client had a valid permit and license to possess the firearms and was only exercising his right to bear arms under the Second Amendment.

“While the Superintendent and other public officials have made Mr. Casteel a scapegoat in the face of massive violence and actual shootings in Chicago, he is nothing.”