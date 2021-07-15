A man accused of murdering five Capital Gazette employees has been found guilty of the attack.

A jury convicted the man accused of murdering five Capital Gazette newspaper staffers in 2018 criminally liable, rejecting defense counsel’ claims of mental illness.

Jarrod Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty to the 23 charges against him in 2019, but also pleaded not criminally responsible, which is Maryland’s version of an insanity plea.

Ramos will be sentenced to prison rather than a maximum-security mental health hospital after the jury rejected his plea. Prosecutors are asking for five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Ramos could grasp the criminality of his actions and fit his behaviour to the requirements of the law when he stormed the Capital Gazette newsroom, according to the jury of eight men and four women.

His trial’s second phase has been postponed several times, most recently due to the epidemic. It was essentially a struggle between defense attorneys and prosecution’ mental health specialists.

After a story in the newspaper in 2011 about his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of harassing a former high school classmate, Ramos developed a long-running animosity against the publication. In 2012, he initiated a lawsuit against the newspaper, alleging defamation, but it was dismissed as unfounded. His appeals were unsuccessful.

Ramos was diagnosed with delusional condition, autism, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, according to his defense attorneys. Ramos, they claimed, became obsessed with the notion that the story had ruined his life. As his defamation appeals failed, his lawyers claimed he became convinced that the courts and the media were conspiring against him.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, constantly criticized the defense’s mental health findings, which were based primarily on interviews with Ramos and his sister.

Ramos allegedly acted in retaliation over the piece, according to prosecutors. They said that his detailed preparation for the attack and the way in which he carried it out—including plans for arrest and extended incarceration—proved he comprehended the criminality of his acts and was able to fit his behavior to the law’s requirements.

They stressed how, after the shooting, Ramos contacted 911 from the newsroom, identified himself as the gunman, and informed him he surrendered, demonstrating that he was well aware of the criminality of his acts. He. This is a condensed version of the information.