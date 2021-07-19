A majority of unvaccinated Americans believe microchips are in vaccines, according to a survey.

According to a new survey released Thursday by YouGov and The Economist, a shocking amount of Americans will refuse to get vaccinated owing to concerns about side effects, “microchip” implantation, and political objectives.

According to the report, one out of every five Americans believes the US government is using the vaccination to implant microchip tracking devices inside people. A large proportion of people who oppose vaccines also believe that vaccinations in general cause autism.

As COVID-19 instances among the unprotected rise across the country, vaccination conspiracies and denial of COVID-19’s threat appear to be the main roadblocks to stopping the virus’s spread. In a press briefing, Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus team coordinator, revealed that unvaccinated Americans are responsible for “almost all recent Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths.”

From July 10 to 13, a nationally representative sample of 1,500 American people was questioned by the Economist and YouGov. The sample’s margin of error was assessed to be around three percent.

According to the poll, Republicans are significantly more likely than Democrats to refuse immunizations, with more than a quarter (29%) indicating they will not receive the vaccine, compared to only 4% of Democrats.

“Vaccine rejectors’ pessimism about the hazards posed by the coronavirus is clear,” YouGov said of its findings. “While more than one-fourth of people who have been fully vaccinated believe the dangers of COVID-19 have been overstated for political purposes, vaccine rejectors say the same thing three times as often.”

When pollsters were asked why they would not obtain the vaccine, 90% claimed they were afraid of the negative effects. Only 16 percent believe that the unvaccinated are responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases, with the majority believing that the virus is spreading equally among vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans.

Unsurprisingly, those who oppose the vaccine indicated they aren’t worried about contracting COVID-19 and believe the threat has been exaggerated for political purposes. Only one in ten vaccine rejectors trusts White House medical advisor Anthony Fauci’s medical advice, and only one in five trusts the Centers for Disease Control.

In June, practically all (99.2%) of COVID deaths in the United States may be traced to the unvaccinated, according to Fauci.

However, evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms this. This is a condensed version of the information.