A majority of black people want athletes to show respect for the American flag.

According to a new poll, the majority of Black people want Olympic competitors to “respect” the American flag.

Gwen Berry, a hammer thrower, made waves in June when she stood on the podium after winning her spot in the Tokyo Olympics and looked away from the flag when the national song played.

Berry later stated that her goal was to use her position to bring attention to social injustices in the United States.

“I don’t think the anthem speaks for me. “It’s never happened before,” she stated. “I’m here to speak for those…who have perished as a result of systematic racism.”

However, according to a recent I&I/TIPP poll, the majority of Americans oppose such protests and want athletes to honor the American flag during overseas tournaments.

According to the poll, 79 percent of people think it’s necessary for professional athletes to “publicly respect the American flag on a global basis.” It was deemed “very important” by 60% of respondents.

Only 8% of those polled thought it was “not at all important,” while another 8% said it was “not at all important.”

Almost every demographic, including over two-thirds of Black individuals (61 percent), agreed.

The results were similar by party, with 93 percent of Republicans believing it is necessary to show respect for the flag, compared to 72 percent of Democrats.

A total of 1,424 persons participated in the poll, which was conducted between June 30 and July 2.

Berry’s latest outburst comes nearly two years after she was placed on probation for raising her fist on the podium after winning gold at the Pan-Am Games in 2019.

After increasing scrutiny following summer 2020’s huge protests against racial injustice, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee declared late in 2020 that competitors who raise their fists or kneel in protest at the US Olympic and Paralympic Trials would not be sanctioned.

The USOPC’s new Council on Racial and Social Justice heeded athletes’ pleas not to apply the Olympic Charter’s contentious Rule 50, which memorably resulted in the expulsion of US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City.

The International Olympic Committee, on the other hand, announced in April that it will maintain the rule, which specifies that “no sort of protest or political, religious, or racial propaganda is authorized in any sport.” This is a condensed version of the information.