A Lyft driver has been found guilty of raping a passenger half a mile from her home.

According to papers obtained by NBC Los Angeles on Monday, Jorge Tapiacastro, 45, was convicted of rape by use of narcotics, rape, sexual battery, and false imprisonment on Wednesday, July 28. He is expected to be sentenced in a California court on October 1.

Tapiacastro was found guilty of driving the nameless victim home from a bar in Huntington Beach, California, in the early hours of September 1st, 2019.

The court documents revealed that the woman started drinking in the evening of August 31, 2019 after she arrived at a friend’s residence, where she consumed between three and five vodka sodas.

The victim and two of her companions then left the house at 9:30 p.m. and were driven to the Bungalow Bar in Huntington Beach by an Uber driver. According to prosecutors, the victim drank three to five more vodka sodas while at the Cabana Bar.

The victim and her friends stayed at the bar for another three hours before calling a Lyft driver to take her home at 12:30 a.m. on September 1, and Tapiacastro picked her up 20 minutes later at 12:50 a.m.

Tapiacastro allegedly pulled the car over and climbed into the backseat with the woman, who had passed out, while the vehicle was still about half a mile away from the victim’s home in Orange, California, according to authorities.

Tapiacastro is accused of telling the victim that she was “lovely” before forcibly touching her for a few minutes. As the victim exited the vehicle, the driver climbed out of the back and into the front seat.

The victim called her friend after Tapiacastro drove away from the scene, telling her that she had just been raped and had no idea where she was. According to the prosecutors, she subsequently called her husband and told him the same information.

The victim’s husband was eventually able to locate her and drive her home before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

