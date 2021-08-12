A long-lost dog finds a new home and is reunited with his owner after years apart.

After nearly one million views, a video of a Yorkshire terrier named Louie reuniting with his owner after two years has gone viral.

Louie, from Oakdale, New York, escaped from the backyard of Tiana Vignola’s friend, who was dog-sitting at the time. Vignola has been looking for her dog for two years, posting weekly on a “Help Find Louie” Facebook page and signing petitions to get their story on the local news.

When Sal Ciaravino and his friend Matt spotted Louie in the rain on the streets, they became the story’s heroes. Louie wore a collar, but there was no name on it. In a comment, Ciaravino said, “I observed a dog on the side of the road, so we stopped and examined the collar, and it had no name.”

He continued, “He was very kind, he let us take him up and then we got some help.”

“They brought him to Save a Pet with the help of my mother and local neighbors and discovered that he was chipped and reconnected with his family,” he continued.

Louie was found by another family when he originally went missing, and instead of seeking for his owner, they decided to keep him. “That’s why it’s been two years. I’m delighted it’s still with its original owner,” Ciaravino wrote.

In just two days, Ciaravino uploaded film of Louie reconciling with Vignola to TikTok, where it has received over 900,000 views.

Louie was returned to Vignola for the first time in the clip, and he instantly began wagging his tail and licking her face. Vignola, who was dressed as Dorothy for the reunion with her own Toto, couldn’t hold back her sorrow and started crying.

“You’re home, Louie,” remarked a voice off-camera to the dog.

“Today about 5pm….I got a text saying an amazing individual found my Louie!” Vignola said on the “Find Louie” page, which has over 1,700 members. They discovered him in the rain today. He had to have gotten out of wherever he was staying. He’s chipped, thank goodness! In three weeks, to be exact. This is a condensed version of the information.