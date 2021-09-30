A lawyer for the Labor Board has threatened to sue schools and the NCAA for referring to players as student-athletes.

If schools, conferences, and the NCAA continue to refer to players as student-athletes, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer has vowed to take action against them.

According to NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, college athletes who make millions for their institutions are employees, and the phrase “student-athlete” was coined to obscure the employment relationship with college athletes and dissuade them from seeking employee rights.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Abruzzo wrote, “The flexibility to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business operations makes players at academic institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport.”

Players at private institutions would be able to form unions and discuss their working conditions as employees rather than students under the direction.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The NCAA denied that its athletes are employees in a statement, saying that its member schools and conferences “continue to make excellent gains in modernizing policies to benefit college athletes.”

The nation’s largest collegiate sports governing body, which oversees 450,000 players, stated, “College athletes are students who compete against other students, not employees who compete against other employees.” “Those who compete in collegiate athletics, like other students on a college or university campus who get scholarships, are students. Academics and athletics are both essential to the holistic development of everyone who participate in a whole educational experience that is unique to the United States.”

Abruzzo’s message has little direct impact on the relationship between colleges and their athletes, who can get scholarships and limited financial aid in exchange for participating in sports. Instead, it is legal advice to the NLRB in the event of a lawsuit.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Abruzzo stated that a team’s attempt to unionize, an allegation of unfair labor practice, or even a school’s use of the phrase “student-athlete” to deceive players about their job status might be the catalyst.

“It merely reinforces the idea that players at university institutions aren’t employees with legal protection,” she added. “It restricts workers’ ability to collaborate with one another to better their working conditions.”

The director of the Tulane Sports Law Program, Gabe Feldman. This is a condensed version of the information.