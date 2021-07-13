A lawsuit has been filed against a Texas law that rewards private citizens who successfully sue abortion providers.

Women’s health providers and abortion opponents are fighting to prevent the implementation of a Texas law that encourages private citizens to enforce a six-week ban on the operation.

The bill “flagrantly violates the constitutional rights of Texans seeking abortion and upends the rule of law in service of an anti-abortion goal,” according to a federal complaint filed Tuesday by Whole Woman’s Health.

S.B. 8, the bill in dispute, was enacted by the Republican-controlled state legislature in May and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott. The bill prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, thereby prohibiting the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy—before many women are even aware they are pregnant.

The prohibition applies to women who are pregnant as a result of rape or incest. The sole exception is in the event of a medical emergency.

Before signing the bill, Abbott said, “Our creator entrusted us with the right to life, and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion.” “In Texas, we work to save their lives, and the Texas Legislature did exactly that this session.”

Several GOP-led states have approved so-called “heartbeat bills,” but they have yet to take effect owing to court challenges. The Texas statute, on the other hand, rewards private persons rather than government personnel for enforcing the ban.

A person who successfully sues an abortion provider, or anybody who “aids or abets” abortion services, can get a minimum of $10,000 in damages. There appears to be no limit to the amount of money that can be earned.

According to the lawsuit, “S.B. 8 effectively sets a bounty on persons who offer or enable abortions, urging random strangers to sue them.”

The legislation is set to take effect on September 1st.

If the law isn’t blocked, abortion providers and anyone who are sued will be forced to spend “huge amounts of time and money defending themselves in cases across the state in which the deck is strongly stacked against them,” according to health groups and campaigners.

“Even if abortion providers and others sued in S.B. 8 litigation ultimately succeed in them—as they should in every case if they could present a fair defense— the lawsuits against them would have achieved S.B. 8’s purpose of harassment,” the lawsuit said.

