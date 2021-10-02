A lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice against Alabama’s prison system has resurfaced amid plans to expand it with COVID funds.

After Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation on Friday allowing the use of COVID-19 relief funds to build more penitentiaries in the state, a DOJ complaint against the state of Alabama for unlawful conditions in men’s prisons reappeared.

The Republican governor remarked, “This is a pivotal moment for the trajectory of our state’s criminal justice system,” as he signed legislation to spend $400 million of Alabama’s authorized COVID-19 relief to help pay the construction of three additional prisons.

“Let me be clear: while more system reform can and will be needed in the future—and I, like many legislators, am dedicated to that—bill today’s signing on the construction side of this issue is a huge step forward,” Ivey continued.

Faced with a Department of Justice lawsuit over Alabama’s notoriously violent prison system, the state House and Senate passed two bills earlier Friday to use federal COVID-19 relief funding to help pay for the construction of three large prisons: one in Elmore County with at least 4,000 beds, another in Escambia County with around 4,000 beds, and a women’s correctional facility.

The Department of Justice sued Alabama and the state’s Department of Corrections in December, alleging that terrible prison conditions for males violate the Constitution. The state, according to the complaint, fails to offer proper protection against prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse, as well as safe and sanitary circumstances, and subjected prisoners to excessive force by prison employees.

The Civil Rights Division’s Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband stated, “The United States Constitution requires Alabama to ensure that its prisons are safe and humane.”

Alabama has been chastised by congressional Democrats for diverting COVID-19 funds to initiatives that aren’t directly tied to combating the pandemic and its economic impact. Teri Sewell, a Democrat from Alabama, said she was “very troubled” by Ivey’s plan.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler asked her to prevent any state from “misusing” American Rescue Plan funding, including Alabama, by “directing this financial aid to the development of its jail system.”

A separate letter opposing the bill has been signed by forty organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama and the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund. This is a condensed version of the information.