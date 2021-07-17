A large wad of cash carried by a United Airlines passenger necessitates an emergency landing.

After a passenger carrying what looked to be a large wad of cash caused a commotion on board, a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be redirected to Denver.

Because of a rowdy passenger, United Flight 2649 from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night.

According to another passenger on the flight, the man who caused the disruption began arguing with another female passenger with whom he was not flying.

A man appears to be holding a large quantity of cash in his hand in images shot from inside the plane. It’s unclear why the man was carrying so many cash, or whether it had anything to do with the commotion.

The flight was forced to be redirected to Denver Airport after the incident, which was thought to be minor. The passenger apparently disembarked the plane calmly.

The passenger, who did not want to be identified and who uploaded a photo of the man on Twitter, told This website, “No one knows what was up with the bundle of cash in his right hand was about.”

“Something inappropriate happened between this man and another passenger,” she claimed. “They weren’t on the same trip. The operator kept a low profile. The majority of passengers had no idea what was going on.”

The United Airlines airplane continued its route to LAX after landing at Denver Airport.

Denver Police stated that officers were dispatched to meet the man at the gates, but that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“United flight 2649 from Chicago to Los Angeles was diverted to Denver last night [Monday] owing to a passenger disturbance on board,” United Airlines said in a statement to This website.

“Law enforcement officers met the plane at the gate, and the flight continued to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.”

