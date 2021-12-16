A Kitten’s Sweet Recovery Story The video has been seen over 20 million times.

The internet has been captivated by a kitten’s path of rehabilitation after surviving on the streets.

The story of Mango’s rescue was posted by user @lalibae_ in a now-viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 20 million times, and fans can’t get enough of the kitten’s development.

TikToker @lalibae_ discovers Mango in her backyard at the start of the video. Mango can be seen hiding and then hissing as @lalibae_ approached him with food, with Rosalind’s song When She Loved Me playing in the background. Eventually, he allowed her to pet his head and even pick him up.

The video showed Mango being cuddled after allowing @lalibae_ to take him up, with the overlay text reading, “Hungry, terrified, and full of fleas.” Despite the fact that @lalibae_ stated in the video that they were unsure what to do with Mango, they proceeded to remove the fleas “one by one” using a tweezer. Mango is seen drinking milk from a syringe after the fleas had been removed, with the phrase “He was starving.” Eventually, Mango is seen warming up to his new surroundings and meeting the dogs of the family.

Mango is seen eating and cuddling with @lalibae_ and the other dogs after a “First vet visit,” with the overlay text reading, “Slowly learning to trust us.”

The actual number of feral cats in the United States is unknown, but “the best available estimate implies that the population is probably around 32 million, roughly 76 percent of whom dwell in metropolitan areas,” according to the National Feline Research Council.

Later in the film, viewers can see Mango change from a terrified kitten to a joyful and well-loved cat.

Mango’s narrative has already received 4.9 million likes on TikTok, and people are raving over it. People are falling over the adorable kitten and his narrative of overcoming his difficult beginnings thanks to the wonderful content.

“I’m not a cat person,” one user commented, “but this makes me want one.”

One person admits to watching the full movie, which clocks in at about three minutes. “Did I actually watch the whole thing?” Yes. Was it all worthwhile? “Yes,” they agreed.

One observer stated, “This video deserves an award.” “It was like something out of a movie.” Another person stated that it is a “greater love.” This is a condensed version of the information.