A Kentucky man is facing federal charges in a case that former Governor Matt Bevin pardoned in 2019.

In 2017, Patrick Baker was found guilty of reckless murder in the death of Donald Mills in state court. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, but Bevin, who had political ties to Baker’s family, commuted his sentence.

Both Democrats and Republicans slammed Bevin’s flurry of pardons before he left office.

Under the “dual sovereignty doctrine,” Baker now faces fresh federal charges in connection with Mills’ killing. The doctrine allows state and federal authorities to prosecute the same offender for the same offences without violating double jeopardy laws.

Baker’s pardon was particularly contentious because his family had held a fundraiser for Bevin the year before, donating $21,500 for the Republican’s failed reelection bid. The Courier Journal stated that Baker’s brother and sister-in-law also donated $4,000 to Bevin’s campaign on the day of the fundraiser.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, federal prosecutors claimed Baker killed Mills, a heroin dealer in Knox County, in 2014 while attempting to rob him of cash and pain drugs.

Baker went after the drug dealer because he didn’t think he’d be able to report the robbery, according to Assistant US Attorney Jenna Reed.

Baker knew Mills had medications at his house, according to Reed, so he went to a store and bought plastic handcuffs before invading Mills’ home.

Baker, 43, has stated that he did not kill Mills and that his family “did not pay for my release.”

Steve Romines, one of Baker’s attorneys, contended on Tuesday that another guy was responsible for the murder and blamed Baker.

Baker was charged with murder during a robbery and kidnapping related to narcotics trafficking by a federal grand jury in May.

Baker’s “drug problems” caused him to associate with the wrong people, Bevin wrote in the 2019 pardoning declaration, and the evidence against Baker was “sketchy at best.”

Baker’s conviction was upheld by the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 2018, which said in a majority decision that “there can be no dispute, on evaluation of the proof as a whole, evidence of Baker’s guilt was overwhelming.”

Bevin’s pardon will not be an option. This is a condensed version of the information.