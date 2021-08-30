A judge in Ohio has ordered that a COVID patient be treated with the deworming drug ivermectin.

Last Monday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard issued the order, ordering West Chester Hospital to treat Jeffrey Smith for three weeks with 30 milligrams of the medication.

Smith’s wife, Julie Smith, had filed a lawsuit against the hospital after it refused to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin, an animal dewormer that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have advised against.

According to court filings, her husband tested positive for the coronavirus on July 9. On July 15, he was admitted to the hospital and placed in the intensive care unit. He was intubated and put on a ventilator on August 1.

Julie Smith said she started looking into additional therapy options and came across examples where patients had been administered ivermectin.

She got in touch with her husband’s doctor, Dr. Fred Wagshul, who was a “specialist on using Ivermectin in treating Covid-19,” according to the lawsuit. After that, the hospital refused to provide it to her.

“My husband is on the verge of death; he has no other choices,” she explained. “With nothing to lose, little to no danger, and the Defendant likely to commence palliative care, there is no foundation for the Defendant to disobey Dr. Wagshul’s instruction and prescription to administer Ivermectin to their common patient.”

On August 23, Howard ruled in her favor, ordering the hospital to “immediately administer” ivermectin to Smith, 51.

West Chester Hospital was contacted for comment on the judge’s decision, but no response was received before publication.

The FDA has approved the use of ivermectin in humans to treat parasitic worm infestations. However, federal regulators claim there is no evidence that it works on COVID-19 and warn that big doses can be harmful.

The CDC stated that “people who take excessively high doses of ivermectin above FDA-recommended dosing may have harmful effects.” Nausea, vomiting, seizures, coma, and death are just a few of the side effects.

“Multiple cases of humans who required medical treatment and were hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin designed for horses,” according to the FDA.

Ivermectin prescriptions, on the other hand, have climbed dramatically in recent weeks, according to the CDC.

