A judge has ordered that a man accused of assaulting Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick be released on bond.

According to the Associated Press, a federal appeals court has determined that a man charged with assaulting Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riots can be released on bond while awaiting trial.

The district court erred in identifying the hazards posed by George Tanios, according to the appellate opinion, because he had no prior criminal convictions.

The judgement stated, “The record reveals that Tanios has no prior felony convictions, no affiliations to any extremist organizations, and no post-January 6 criminal behavior that would otherwise show he poses a danger to the community under the meaning of the Bail Reform Act.”

Tanios was one of two men charged with Sicknick’s assault. Julian Khater, who was charged in May and is currently awaiting trial, was also arrested.

Tanios and Khater were described as risks to the community by US District Judge Thomas Hogan, who denied them pretrial release at the time.

“These two gentlemen are law-abiding, well-respected members of their community, which makes the court’s decision all the more difficult,” Hogan said.

Tanios was ordered to remain in custody by the district court in May while awaiting trial on a variety of counts, including assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon. Tanios was determined to be a threat to the community by U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan. According to the judge, the mob’s ability to break a police line guarding the Capitol was aided by the mob’s use of chemical spray on Sicknick and two other policemen.

Tanios’ counsel stated that there was no advance planning and that her client obtained the chemical sprays purely for self-defense in the event of violence against Trump supporters. Tanios owned a greasy spoon called Sandwich U in Morgantown, which is home to West Virginia University.

Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania, is accused of spraying Sicknick and other cops with chemicals after retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack, according to prosecutors. Sicknick later died after collapsing. Khater, who is still in custody, has pleaded not guilty to the accusations of assault. He and Tanios have not been charged in the death of Sicknick.

In April, a Washington medical examiner found that Sicknick died of natural causes after suffering a stroke.

The medical examiner’s findings were accepted by Capitol Police. This is a condensed version of the information.