A judge has lifted a 40-year hiring quota for Cincinnati police officers in order to improve the hiring of women and black men.

A federal judge lifted a race- and sex-based employment quota imposed on the Cincinnati Police Department in the 1980s to address diversity issues, saying the changes were no longer lawful.

In 1981, when the department had fewer than 10% Black officers and just 3.4 female officers, a consent decree was issued.

Almost 30% of the department is now Black, with 23% being female. However, since the agreement, the United States Supreme Court has disapproved of racial and gender-based affirmative action, according to U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott.

She claims that while recruiting targets can contribute in the resolution of diversity issues, they cannot be used to maintain a diverse workforce.

“By simply stating that evidence of past discrimination by CPD over 40 years ago justifies the use of remedial race-based classifications, the City fails to provide any evidence that race-based hiring and promotion goals continue to remedy past discrimination or any lingering effects therefrom at this time,” Dlott wrote in his ruling on Wednesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cincinnati has acknowledged that efforts to diversify the department have been generally effective, according to Dlott.

Following a complaint filed last year by a white Cincinnati police sergeant who claimed he was discriminated against when a Black officer further down the eligibility list was permitted to leapfrog over him to become sergeant, the Justice Department asked Dlott to remove the conditions.

Erik Kohler, the officer, was denied seniority and favored duty assignments, as well as salary, according to his attorney, Chris Wiest, in a November complaint. Kohler challenged both the federal consent decree from 1981, which provided incentives for advancement to sergeant, and the state consent decree from 1987, which included preferences for promotion to captain and lieutenant. Kohler joined the department as a cadet in 1999.

Wiest said Friday that Dlott’s decision is unlikely to hurt the department’s diversity, noting that several senior officers, including Chief Eliot Isaac, are persons of color or women.

“Some people believe these criteria are necessary, but I believe that if you want to abolish race and sex discrimination, you must cease discriminating on the basis of race and sex,” Wiest said. Other municipalities have similar requirements. This is a condensed version of the information.