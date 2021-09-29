A Joker impersonator who called for a “race-based civil war” has been arrested for possessing firearms.

A far-right live-streamer was sentenced to prison for firearms violations after expressing racist, extremist, and antisemitic sentiments online, sometimes while dressed as Batman villain the Joker.

For possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, and carrying an unregistered short-barreled rifle, Paul Miller, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Miller took a firearms training course and shot a handgun in Fort Lauderdale in January 2018, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Miller, a white supremacist known online as Gypsy Crusader, later attempted to obtain a concealed weapons license in Florida using the certificate of completion from the training session.

Miller falsely claimed he was not a criminal on his driver’s license application, despite having been convicted of three felony offenses in his prior home of New Jersey. After a federal grand jury indictment, Miller was detained on March 2 of this year.

Miller’s residence was searched after his arrest, and officers discovered an unregistered short-barreled rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In preparation for a civil war, Miller said he was attempting to build his own gun and learn how to manufacture firearms.

Miller had made hundreds of internet posts exposing his enmity toward various minority groups and his advocacy for the start of a race-based civil war in the United States in the months leading up to his arrest, prosecutors said in a statement.

Miller attracted tens of thousands of fans on YouTube under the moniker Gypsy Crusader for videos in which he harassed individuals online, expressed white supremacist and racist views, and gave Nazi salutes.

Miller reportedly used racist language and threatened people with guns while disguised as Batman’s Joker and Riddler and Nintendo’s Mario on the chat app Omegle.

Miller also accosted strangers in public locations, according to the Anti-Defamation League. In a video released to his Telegram account in October 2020, he is seen harassing a Black woman waving a “Black Lives Matter” sign during a Donald Trump election rally in New Jersey. He yelled at the woman, “Only white lives matter” and “Heil Hitler.”

He screamed as he drove past a larger throng of counter-protesters. This is a condensed version of the information.